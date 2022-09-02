CI Investments Inc. Sells 8,069 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSXMA opened at $41.35 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

