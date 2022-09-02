CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,305 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $158,536,000 after purchasing an additional 493,397 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in HP by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,377,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,002,000 after buying an additional 112,073 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in HP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in HP by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in HP by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

