CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,632,000 after buying an additional 690,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 141,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 433,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

