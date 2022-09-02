Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $407.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.94. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

