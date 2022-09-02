Citigroup Inc. Acquires 251,979 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,979 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.