Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,365 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.