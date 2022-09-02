Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,238 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $227.09 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

