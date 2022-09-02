Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 764.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $26,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 426,096 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,097,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,898,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in US Ecology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 626,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in US Ecology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 529,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.09.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

