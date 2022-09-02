Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 117,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

