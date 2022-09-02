Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $24,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,590.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $639,051.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,165,472.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,590.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,195 shares of company stock worth $6,236,814 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.