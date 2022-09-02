Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

