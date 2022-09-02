Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,299 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

