Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Shares of AAP opened at $172.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day moving average is $198.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

