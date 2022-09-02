Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $42.69 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.