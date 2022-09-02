Citigroup Inc. Has $21.92 Million Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 545.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock worth $46,796,931 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.