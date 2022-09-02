Citigroup Inc. Has $24.14 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $210.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.