Citigroup Inc. Has $24.34 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $24,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after buying an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 915,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,087,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPC opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.