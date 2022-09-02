Citigroup Inc. Has $25.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

