Citigroup Inc. Has $25.88 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

