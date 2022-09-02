Citigroup Inc. Has $26.13 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,015,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267,537 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

