Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,842 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,402,000 after purchasing an additional 242,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,423,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $211.62 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

