Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $246.49 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.28. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

