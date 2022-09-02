Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,339 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,416,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

