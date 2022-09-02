Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,312 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $23,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 634,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 614,941 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,704,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,879,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,046,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,902,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,705,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

