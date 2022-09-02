Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,508 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 127,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $114.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

