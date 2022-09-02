Citigroup Inc. Sells 278,420 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BCE Stock Up 0.1 %

BCE opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.