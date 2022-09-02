Citigroup Inc. Sells 38,697 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $25,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

