Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,897 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $401.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.13 and its 200-day moving average is $478.58.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

