Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,163 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11,155.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.