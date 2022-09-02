Citigroup Inc. Sells 97,750 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,999,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $23,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE TRTX opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.74.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRTX. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

