Citigroup Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $1.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Skillz Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.37. Skillz has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

About Skillz

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

