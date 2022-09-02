Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,110 shares traded.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 58.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

