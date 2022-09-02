ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.97. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 34,334 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.91.

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

