CLS (LON:CLI) Price Target Cut to GBX 255

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.
CLS Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £735.76 million and a PE ratio of 582.58. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 178.60 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 246 ($2.97).
About CLS
