CLS (LON:CLI) Price Target Cut to GBX 255

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

CLS Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 202.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £735.76 million and a PE ratio of 582.58. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 178.60 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 246 ($2.97).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

