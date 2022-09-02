CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Daniel R. Glickman Sells 500 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.42 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $145,971,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

