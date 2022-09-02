CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 334.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

