Cobak Token (CBK) Reaches Market Cap of $35.70 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $732,969.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Cobak Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,573.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,380,309 coins. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

