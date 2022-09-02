Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 144,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 214.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $14.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

