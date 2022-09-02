Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Acquires 5,577 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COIN opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

