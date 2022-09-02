CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Cap of $14.94 Million

CoinPoker (CHP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and approximately $2,808.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

