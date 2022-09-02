Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $212,721.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00582001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00267302 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016953 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

