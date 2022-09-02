Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

