Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Holdings Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,446 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,878 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 619,773 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 554,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,279 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Shares of BVN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

