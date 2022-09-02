Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 181,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,457,478 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.48.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,568,000 after buying an additional 2,406,601 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 619,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 554,610 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

