Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 181,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,457,478 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.
