Comparing APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -213.14% N/A -43.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for APA and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 3 11 1 2.87 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

APA presently has a consensus price target of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

APA has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its share price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares APA and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.55 $973.00 million $8.89 4.27 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.16 -$154.54 million N/A N/A

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of APA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

