Comparing Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CK Hutchison shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Dividends

Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hino Motors pays out -5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Hino Motors has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hino Motors and CK Hutchison’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $13.00 billion 0.20 -$754.11 million ($13.48) -3.29 CK Hutchison $36.01 billion 0.67 $4.29 billion N/A N/A

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and CK Hutchison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors -6.15% -4.14% -1.79% CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hino Motors and CK Hutchison, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 1 0 0 2.00 CK Hutchison 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

CK Hutchison beats Hino Motors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors

(Get Rating)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About CK Hutchison

(Get Rating)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. It also operates 12 retail brands with 16,398 stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.