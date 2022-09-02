Comparing Holley (HLLY) & Its Peers

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Holley to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holley and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million -$27.14 million 93.33 Holley Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.90

Holley’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 1.29% 16.95% 4.72% Holley Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Holley and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71 Holley Competitors 415 2100 2880 33 2.47

Holley currently has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Holley has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Holley beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

