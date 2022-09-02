Comparing Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group N/A 24.44% 3.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Online Vacation Center and Global Business Travel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Global Business Travel Group has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.03%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

This table compares Online Vacation Center and Global Business Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.92 million N/A $2.93 million N/A N/A Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Global Business Travel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Volatility & Risk

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Online Vacation Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company has built marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value, and experiences. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

