Comparing ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Ranger Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services 2.63% -7.78% -4.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and Ranger Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.58 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Ranger Energy Services $293.10 million 0.80 $8.60 million $0.15 63.00

Analyst Recommendations

Ranger Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProFrac and Ranger Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ranger Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

ProFrac currently has a consensus target price of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.18%. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.09%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than ProFrac.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProFrac beats Ranger Energy Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well; and well maintenance services. This segment also has a fleet of 540 well service rigs. The Wireline Services segment provides wireline production and intervention services to provide information to identify and resolve well production problems through cased hole logging, perforating, mechanical, and pipe recovery services; wireline completion services are used primarily for pump-down perforating operations to create perforations or entry holes through the production casing; and pumping services. This segment also has a fleet of 68 wireline units and four high-pressure pump trucks. The Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services segment rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools; decommissioning services; fluid management services; offers proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas; coil tubing services; and snubbing services. This segment also engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start up, operation, and maintenance of mechanical refrigeration units, nitrogen gas liquid stabilizer units, nitrogen gas liquid storage units, and related equipment. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

