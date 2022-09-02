Comparing Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group -10.59% 13.25% 3.76% Via Renewables 4.72% 26.94% 5.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 4 7 0 2.64 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Public Service Enterprise Group and Via Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus price target of $69.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Risk and Volatility

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out -110.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Via Renewables pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and Via Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $9.72 billion 3.33 -$648.00 million ($1.96) -33.08 Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.76 $5.20 million $0.74 11.22

Via Renewables has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Public Service Enterprise Group. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Via Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Via Renewables beats Public Service Enterprise Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs. As of December 31, 2021, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 25,000 circuit miles and 862,000 poles; 56 switching stations with an installed capacity of 39,353 megavolt-amperes (MVA), and 235 substations with an installed capacity of 9,285 MVA; four electric distribution headquarters and five electric sub-headquarters; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, two sub-headquarters, and one meter shop, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

